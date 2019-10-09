Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 124,833 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 89,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

LIVX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $200,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

