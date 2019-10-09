LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $45,380.00. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.44. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 323.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

