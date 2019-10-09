Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. 413,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,054. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -757.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

