Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $357,717.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,221.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.02241286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.09 or 0.02838328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00704306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00677670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00449439 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012165 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

