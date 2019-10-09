Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.10. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 29,032 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $367.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.98.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.2793017 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.