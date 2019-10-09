Libra Credit Price Hits $0.0253 (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Kyber Network and UEX. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00196888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01024348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, UEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.