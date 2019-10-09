Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,938,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,670,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,462,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,873,000 after acquiring an additional 476,397 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

