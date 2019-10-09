LEOcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,283.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $868,616.00 and $8,283.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,565.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.43 or 0.02247771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.02766448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00689228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00668765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00058415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00443338 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011697 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

