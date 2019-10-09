Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $191.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 31.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $191,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 126.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 65,388 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. 483,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

