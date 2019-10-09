Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $76.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $1,838,930 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

