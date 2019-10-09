Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

VLO traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.42. 194,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $118.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

