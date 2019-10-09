Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lear by 3.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lear by 1.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

