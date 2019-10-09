Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Trims Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,495 shares during the quarter. Centurylink accounts for about 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,290,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

