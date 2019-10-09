Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Trims Holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,184,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 120,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.98. St. Joe Co has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

