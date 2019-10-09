Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 522.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

