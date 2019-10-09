Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LW remained flat at $$75.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 574,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

