Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

NYSE KTB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

