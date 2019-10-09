Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,417,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

