Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 10.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. 947,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,083. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

