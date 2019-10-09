Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.99. 860,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $198.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

