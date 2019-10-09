Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 426,838 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $1,588,000.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 191,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,291. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

