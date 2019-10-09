Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,311,000 after purchasing an additional 512,964 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,957,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,806,000 after purchasing an additional 203,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,054,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 90,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

