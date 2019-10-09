KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 2,120,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. ValuEngine raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

