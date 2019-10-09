Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,457. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

