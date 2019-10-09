Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $382.12. 1,001,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

