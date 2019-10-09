Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

NYSE KEYS traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. 1,574,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

In other news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

