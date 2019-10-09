Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $13.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 61,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,931. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $6,151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,806,000 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,575,000 after purchasing an additional 172,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

