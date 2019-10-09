Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Receives $14.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRAC. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Shares of FRAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 1,418,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $567.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keane Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.