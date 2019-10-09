KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAZ. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

In related news, insider Lynda Armstrong acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Charles Watson acquired 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

Shares of LON:KAZ traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 390.30 ($5.10). 1,059,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.28. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.