KARMA 1-Day Volume Tops $3,327.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $32.15 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $596,249.00 and approximately $3,327.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,453,842,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,411,291,223 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

