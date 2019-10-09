JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is IMS Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 1,263,387 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1069 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

