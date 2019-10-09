Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases 20,663 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,782,000 after buying an additional 7,012,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $198,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,423,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.35. 8,070,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,884,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.