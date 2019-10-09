Jordan Park Group LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. 4,057,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

