John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HTD opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $28.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

