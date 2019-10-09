JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,294. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

