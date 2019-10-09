JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $163.16. 173,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

