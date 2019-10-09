JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BCE by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 162.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 664,567 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 419,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BCE by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 58,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,993. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.82%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

