Jay Shepard Sells 4,004 Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28.

ARAV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.28. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

