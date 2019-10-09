Jay Shepard Sells 4,004 Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28.
ARAV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.28. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
ARAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
