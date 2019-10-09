James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.71

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $24.58. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 1,040,283 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 48.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of A$19.71.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

