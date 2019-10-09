J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.79

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.48, with a volume of 9021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.
JCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6,218.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.
J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
