J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.79

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.48, with a volume of 9021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6,218.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

