J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.96. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 4,562,165 shares.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Get J C Penney alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $311.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,890 shares in the company, valued at $409,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000,100 shares in the company, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,700. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in J C Penney by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,118,300 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.