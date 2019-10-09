iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.83. 75,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6213 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

