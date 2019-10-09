iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.47. 2,842,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,934,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.