iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 80,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.13. 10,792,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870,447. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.