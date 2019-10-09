iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Trimmed by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

