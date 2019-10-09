iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.95

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $30.79. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

