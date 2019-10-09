iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stake Decreased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.57% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RXI remained flat at $$116.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,129. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.49.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

