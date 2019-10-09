iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

