iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,730. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

